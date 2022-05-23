GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The final lines have been drawn for congressional redistricting in New York State.

Congressional redistricting has been a topic debated in New York State for month. Original proposed redistricting maps were released earlier this year, but sparked debate when a Steuben County Judge ruled that the map gerrymanded.

The New York State of Appeals also agreed with the Steuben County Judge’s decision and appointed Carnegie Mellon’s Johnathan Cervas as the Special Master for the redistricting process. Cervas then published a new map on May 16, which was approved by New York Judge Patrick McAllister on May 20.

Compared to the legislative proposal, Cervas’ map lowered the number of counties split by district lines and increased competitive districts.

For Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who represents New York’s 21st District, she said that she is looking forward to running for reelection despite changes to her District.

Specifically, the 21st District is now the largest in geographic size in the state with a population of 776,971, which accounts for 622,196 eligible voters.

The new map also returned all of the Fort Drum military installation located in Jefferson County to the 21st District. However, the rest of Jefferson County was cut down the middle, with the entire City of Watertown being located in the 24 District.

Rep. Stefanik’s full statement on redistricting is included below:

“I look forward to running for re-election in NY-21 where I have been honored and humbled to earn historic support every election cycle! I will always work my very hardest to deliver real results for the hardworking families in Upstate New York and the North Country. While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York. I am proud to continue to represent all of Fort Drum, and as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, I will always be the strongest voice for the North Country and Fort Drum’s service members and families as Fort Drum is the lifeblood of our entire North Country economy and culture. As the North Country deeply understands, Fort Drum’s impact is regional, statewide, national, and international.” Rep. Stefanik, R-NY

After being rescheduled, New York Srare Senate and Congressional primary elections are scheduled for August 23. Final election will be held on November 8, 2022.