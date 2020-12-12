Checking in with local Pfizer vaccine trial participants

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 checked in with a couple who has been part of the Pfizer vaccine trial at SUNY Upstate for the last six months. They told us that they believe everyone should take it.

Annie Tuttle and her wife Melissa have a routine. Every week, they do their COVID-19 Diary app and report any symptoms.

“It just reminds us and you log in and say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Luckily we have said ‘no’ each time, otherwise I probably would have forgotten I was in the trial,” said Annie.

Melissa showed some mild symptoms a few months ago after taking one dose, but other than that, the two are healthy.

They wanted to be part of the solution and it appears they have helped make this vaccine happen.

I would say take the vaccine. I am a person who believes in science. I believe in vaccines and the importance of vaccines for our health and safety so I say, take the vaccine and help us get out of this pandemic. Annie Tuttle

Though we are close to a rollout of the Pfizer product, these two are far from finished.

Annie and Melissa will go through another year-and-a-half of updating their COVID-19 journals and getting blood work done. The study will take two years to complete.

The FDA is supposed to go through its process of the Moderna vaccine next week. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has expected that New York State will receive enough to vaccinate 300,000 New Yorkers by Dec. 21.