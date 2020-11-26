Checking in with Robert Miller, the Oswego man longing to see his wife in a nursing home

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You may remember Robert Miller, the man from Oswego struggling to see his wife, Joan, in a nursing home.

When we first introduced you to Robert back in October, many people reached out offering to pay for his COVID-19 tests and help him visit his wife.

The selfless acts of kindness are ones Robert is truly grateful for and surprised by, but he’s still declining those gracious offers.

I just wanted to thank the people before that offered to pay for my testing when I did your other interview. I really didn’t do it for that, but the generosity of people, of just, all I can say is thank you for the offer. It’s very nice to know there’s people out there like that. Robert Miller

Since then, Robert has been staying busy on Zoom. If he’s not chatting with his wife, it’s the Alzheimer’s Association. He stays in touch with the organization, looking for ways to cope as a caregiver and be there for his wife from quite a distance.

In a million years, he never thought he’d be so thankful to sit with his wife just twice in nine months. One of those visits is all thanks to a viewer who called NewsChannel 9 to recommend a place they thought Robert could get a free COVID-19 test.

“As luck would have it, the Upstate Mobile Unit came to Fulton and they gave us free testing the next week. So, I was able to get in to see my wife two weeks in a row,” Miller said.

Joan suffers from Alzheimer’s, so every moment and memory they share counts.

Joan Miller

Miller said, “We sort of been inseparable for a long time and now to go and see her for 20 minutes and have to leave, it uh, as you can see I’m taking it real hard.”

In-person visits are also cut short for disinfecting. In the two 20-minute visits, Miller sat at a table with his wife and a shield of plexiglass sat between them. It wasn’t ideal, but it was well worth it.

Now, climbing COVID cases are putting those visits on hold, once again. For Miller, that means it’s back to Zoom. It’s better than nothing, but it’s not the same.

“It does make me feel better to talk to her because I know she’s ok.” Robert Miller

Robert is holding onto every minute he gets to talk to Joan. She’s his soulmate, his best friend and the love of his life. She’s the only person he wishes he could be with on Thanksgiving.

“She may be 80, but she’s still pretty to me,” Robert said.

Robert wants other caregivers to know they’re not alone.

If you have a loved one with Alzheimer’s and you’re also having a hard time with isolation and other emotional pains of the pandemic, you can call the Alzheimer’s Association 24-hour hotline for resources, or simply to talk to someone. The number is 800-272-3900.