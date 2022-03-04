(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Area Music Awards Shows was held Friday night at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.
Below is a list of the lucky winners:
Best Jazz – The Pietra Group, “People Chain”
Best Americana – The Ripcords, “Unmasked”
Best Other Styles – Fritz’s Polka Band, “The Hands of Time”
Best Jam Band – Count Blastula, “Strange Mutations”
Best Pop – River Westin, “Candy Cigarettes”
Best Hard Rock – Less Than Hate, “Less Than Hate”
Best R&B – Free Boody Institute, “The Feeling (Myths, Legends & The Hard Truth)”
Best Alternative – Trauma Cat, “Prepare to Apologize”
Best Rock – Not Robots!, “Not Robots”
Best Hip-Hop/Rap – VinnyVeg, “1104 Vol.2 The Leader Of Real shhh”
Best Country – Jon Rogalia, “Twenty Eight”
People’s Choice Best Artist or Band – Bryan Syrell
People’s Choice Best Academic or Musical Organization –
Oswego High School Marching Buccaneers
People’s Choice Best Event or Music Series – John McConnell Virtual Tuesdays
People’s Choice Best Venue – Colloca Estate Winery
Best New Artist – Sydney Irving
Jack O Bocchino Award – Brian Cornish
Community Spirit Award – Raymond (Ray Ray) Darby Jr.
Founders Award – The Blacklites
Hall of Fame inductees
J. Avery Head – Music Educator
Los Blancos
Russ Tarby
Jeff Stockham
Robert “Bobby T” Tousignant
Lifetime Achievement – Tom Kenny