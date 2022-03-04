(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Area Music Awards Shows was held Friday night at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

Below is a list of the lucky winners:

Best Jazz – The Pietra Group, “People Chain”

Best Americana – The Ripcords, “Unmasked”

Best Other Styles – Fritz’s Polka Band, “The Hands of Time”

Best Jam Band – Count Blastula, “Strange Mutations”

Best Pop – River Westin, “Candy Cigarettes”

Best Hard Rock – Less Than Hate, “Less Than Hate”

Best R&B – Free Boody Institute, “The Feeling (Myths, Legends & The Hard Truth)”

Best Alternative – Trauma Cat, “Prepare to Apologize”

Best Rock – Not Robots!, “Not Robots”

Best Hip-Hop/Rap – VinnyVeg, “1104 Vol.2 The Leader Of Real shhh”

Best Country – Jon Rogalia, “Twenty Eight”

People’s Choice Best Artist or Band – Bryan Syrell

People’s Choice Best Academic or Musical Organization –

Oswego High School Marching Buccaneers

People’s Choice Best Event or Music Series – John McConnell Virtual Tuesdays

People’s Choice Best Venue – Colloca Estate Winery

Best New Artist – Sydney Irving

Jack O Bocchino Award – Brian Cornish

Community Spirit Award – Raymond (Ray Ray) Darby Jr.

Founders Award – The Blacklites

Hall of Fame inductees

J. Avery Head – Music Educator

Los Blancos

Russ Tarby

Jeff Stockham

Robert “Bobby T” Tousignant

Lifetime Achievement – Tom Kenny