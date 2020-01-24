Cheektowaga woman arrested 3 times in 1 day

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman was arrested not once, but three times this past Tuesday.

Sarah Szymanski’s first arrest of the day came when she was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

The second time the 28-year-old was arrested came when Lancaster police charged her with a number of crimes — obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving, speeding, aggravated unlicensed operation and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Szymanski was released on appearance tickets, but authorities say she was not done breaking the law that day.

Later that evening, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Szymanski on charges of grand larceny, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.

They say a man had come into contact with Szymanski through a social media app in an attempt to purchase discounted Best Buy gift cards.

Authorities say that when the two met up, the victim gave Szymanski $1,450 for the gift cards, which were supposed to be used to buy a laptop. Instead, deputies say she went into the Clarence store, bought a printer, then fled in a waiting vehicle.

After getting a description of the vehicle, deputies later found Szymanski driving it and subsequently arrested her.

Szymanski was released on appearance tickets and will appear in Clarence Town Court at a later date.

