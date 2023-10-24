VERONA N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Head down to the Turning Stone Resort Casino this May to have a laugh with stand-up comedian, Chelsea Handler.

Alongside comedy, Handler is known as a television host, author and more.

“After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure in which she was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached #1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019’s Life Will Be the Death of Me,” said the Turning Stone.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. May 11 show go on sale Thursday, Oct. 26 for TS Rewards Members and public on-sale is Friday, Oct. 27 both at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets HERE.

