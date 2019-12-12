Chemical spill creates odor in Village of Phoenix

PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Phoenix is advising residents that they may smell an odor in their home.
Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, there was a chemical spill at the wastewater treatment plant that entered the sewer system. Authorities were contacted and the spill was traced back to the Phoenix Transportation Center.
The odor is causing no harm, and just needs to work its way out of the system.
If you have any concerns, you can call the Village of Phoenix at (315) 695-2484.
If you detect any odors or issues, you can refer to the attached MSDS sheets.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App