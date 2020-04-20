Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Chemung County Executive orders Big Flats Lowe’s to close due to social distancing violations

by: Daryl Matthews

Posted: / Updated:

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM)- Retail home improvement giant Lowe’s, in Big Flats, is under investigation by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, and health department due to social distancing violations.

Around 2:45 p.m. a heavy police presence appeared at the retail store on County Route 64, upon arrival all customers were forced to leave the store due to violation of social distancing. Officers are directing traffic at this time.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss issued a statement saying the store was given several warnings involving violations of orders.

Big Flats Lowes closed by George Stockburger on Scribd

As of now, no charges are being reported, this is on going investigation.

