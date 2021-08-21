Chenango County declared in a state of emergency, officials say

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. (NOAA via AP)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — According the Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the governor declared a state of emergency for multiple New York Counties.

In a tweet from DeRosa on Saturday, she said Chenango, Otsego, and Broome counties are among those in a state of emergency.

“The storm, which is expected to be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall, is forecast to affect coastal areas with dangerous storm surge, as well as heavy rainfall, dangerous surf conditions and widespread power outages. Inland locations, including Westchester County and Upstate areas, could also be affected with heavy rainfall and strong winds,” a press release from the governor’s office said.

Cuomo requests President Biden declare a pre-landfall emergency declaration which would authorize the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance to New Yorkers in the aftermath of Henri.

“New Yorkers are no strangers to the damage that is possible after dealing with a hurricane – we experienced it with Superstorm Sandy and Henri is set to be that level of storm,” Governor Cuomo said.

The declaration of a state of emergency ensures resources which are assigned for State use only are provided to local governments to help protect citizens and infrastructure, Cuomo said.