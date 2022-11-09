NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Chenango County Department of Public Health is hosting a free Flu Clinic for people 10 and older on Friday, November 18.

The Flu vaccine will be at the Nursing Clinic on 5 Court Street in Norwich between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The clinic will be free for those without insurance or insurance that doesn’t cover vaccines.

You must be 10 or older to be eligible to register for the vaccine.

Those interested in signing up for the clinic can register by calling 607-337-1660. Supplies are limited.

How to prevent the flu

The Chenango County Health Department says the best way to prevent the flu is to get the flu shot.

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu vaccine every year. New flu vaccines are produced every year to keep up with flu viruses that change rapidly over time.