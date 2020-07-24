Chenango County Health Department warning of potential coronavirus exposure at two establishments

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Chenango County Health Department is warning of two locations where a person who tested positive for coronavirus visited. Those locations are:

  • Park Place Sports Bar and Grill, Norwich, between 9 and 11 p.m. on July 18
  • Broad Street Tavern in Norwich, between 11 p.m. and midnight on July 18

Anyone who was at either establishment during those times should monitor themselves for coronavirus symptoms. Those that have symptoms should self-quarantine immediately and contact your medical provider.

