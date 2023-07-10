Empty metal cages in an animal shelter. Courtesy of Getty Images.

TOWN OF NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On July 10, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 30-year-old James A. Macduff Jr., a Town of New Berlin resident over alleged animal cruelty.

Neighbors pointed police to the home after noticing a bad smell coming from it.

Macduff had left the two dogs locked in cages with no food or water, in a home with no one in it, for over a month.

When police arrived, they found the two dog’s corpses decaying in their cages.

“Both dogs died as a result of this lack of care,” said Chenango County Sheriff’s Office.

Macduff was arrested and charged with:

2 counts of Aggravated cruelty to animals

2 counts of Failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal

2 counts of Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance in the Town of Norwich

Macduff was arrested and released on an appearance ticket. He is set to appear in the Town of Norwich court on a later date.