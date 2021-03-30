Chenango County man facing arson charges after fire in March 2020

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Chenango County man is facing arson charges for an incident that happened in March of 2020.

Kenneth R. Fink, 35, of New Berlin, was arrested on March 26, 2021, on arson charges. Authorities say Fink caused a fire in a basement of a home located on State Highway 80 in the Town of Columbus on March 1, 2020.

The Chenango County District Attorney’s Office presented the case in front of a Grand Jury, who then indicted Fink on one county of arson in the third degree.