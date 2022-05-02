(WSYR-TV) — For the second time in less than two weeks, a man was caught with a loaded gun at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

A Chenango County man had a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in his carry-on. He told police that he packed it in his bag when he went hiking and forgot he still had it in there.

“When packing for a flight, whether you are packing your carry-on or checked bag, it’s best to start with an empty bag to eliminate the possibility that you have a prohibited or illegal item inside that bag,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York, in press release. “This morning’s gun catch was the result of good work on the part of our TSA officers and a careless mistake on the part of the traveler. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times.”

Back in April, a West Virginia man drove to the area for work and was catching a flight back home, forgot he had a .380 caliber handgun with seven bullets loaded, including one in the chamber in his bag.

This is the fourth time this year TSA has found a gun. That matches the amount found in 2021.

Civil penalties can range into the thousands of dollars depending on factors such as: if the gun was loaded and whether there was ammunition readily available. The complete list of civil penalties is posted here.

Guns can be transported on a flight if they are:

Not loaded

Packed in a locked, hard-sided case and declared to the airline

During the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts

The airline will then make sure the gun travels with checked baggage in the belly of the plane.

TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements for transporting firearms.