Chenango County receives funding to update 911 centers and radio communications throughout its communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chenango County is getting a boost to improve its emergency communication operations thanks to the State Interoperable Communications Grant.

The funding will support a variety of projects including construction of new radio towers, securing and updating existing infrastructure as well as upgrades to local 911 call centers. The governor’s office says these investments will improve counties’ ability to communicate critical information during emergency situations and enhances public safety in communities statewide.

“In an emergency situation, just a few seconds can make all the difference in the world,” Governor Cuomo said. “The public safety of our communities relies on swift and seamless communication between local and state agencies, first responders, and residents. That’s why we’re bringing the state’s emergency response infrastructure into the 21st century and arming localities with the tools necessary to respond quickly and protect New Yorkers in times of crisis.”

Chenango County will receive $6 million to build several new communications tower sites, add new radio channels to strengthen communications between multiple jurisdictions and agencies, as well as upgrade the county’s 911 communications center with new equipment to improve monitoring of those multi-jurisdictional communications channels.

Chenango County Board of Supervisors Chairman George Seneck said, “This grant will provide a significant upgrade to emergency communications in Chenango County. These funds will enable the county to strengthen its emergency communications capabilities between multiple jurisdictions and agencies that all help support our citizens. Additionally we will use part of these funds to upgrade the county’s 911 communications center, which plays a critical role in assisting the public in an emergency.”

This is the second phase of the targeted grant program. Seven counties have already received funding in phase one of the 2018 Statewide Interoperable Communications Targeted Grant Program. Jefferson County received $4.1 million to implement a state-of-the-art system that connects all radio sites in the county and added new radio channels to strengthen communications between multiple jurisdictions and agencies.