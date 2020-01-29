Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Chenango Forks man arrested on multiple charges after stolen car runs out of gas

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WILLET, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Chenango Forks man got himself into trouble after the car he was driving ran out of gas.

Jason McCrady, 23, of Chenango Forks, was found walking on Route 26 in Willet after the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious person. Officers discovered that the car McCrady was driving had run out of gas. After an investigation, it was determined that the car had been reported as stolen from Virginia. McCrady was also found to be under the influence of drugs when he was arrested.

McCrady has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property and driving while ability impaired. He was arraigned and released. He is due back in the Town of Willet Court on February 12.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected