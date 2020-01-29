Chenango Forks man arrested on multiple charges after stolen car runs out of gas

WILLET, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Chenango Forks man got himself into trouble after the car he was driving ran out of gas.
Jason McCrady, 23, of Chenango Forks, was found walking on Route 26 in Willet after the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a suspicious person. Officers discovered that the car McCrady was driving had run out of gas. After an investigation, it was determined that the car had been reported as stolen from Virginia. McCrady was also found to be under the influence of drugs when he was arrested.
McCrady has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property and driving while ability impaired. He was arraigned and released. He is due back in the Town of Willet Court on February 12.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Facebook tool shows how the company tracks activity
- DiGiorno could give away free pizza during the Super Bowl
- “Melt Away The Winter Blues” Fundraiser for Brain Aneurysm Awareness
- Burdick Kia, The Exclusive Kia Dealer At This Year’s Auto Expo
- Host Chat 01/29/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App