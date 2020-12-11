Chestnut Hill Middle School to continue with online learning on Dec. 14

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chestnut Hill Middle School will continue with online learning on Monday, Dec. 14.
The Liverpool Central School District said that this is due to the number of students and staff who are still in mandatory quarantine.
The district is hoping that Chestnut Hill Middle will return to their hybrid learning plan on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
