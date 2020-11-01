Chestnut Hill Middle School transitions to remote learning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chestnut Hill Middle School will transition to remote learning Monday, after the school district was informed that a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
In order to allow the Onondaga County Health Department to finish its contact tracing and out of an “abundance of caution,” Chestnut Hill Middle School will be learning remotely on Monday, November 2. The Liverpool School District hopes to welcome students and staff back for in-person learning on Tuesday, November 3.
The school district says the health department is currently in the process of identifying people who may have been in close contact with the staff member who tested positive.
The staff member and anyone who is identified as a close contact will have to quarantine, and will not return to school until they are cleared by the health department.
