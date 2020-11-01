Chestnut Hill Middle School transitions to remote learning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Liverpool School District_5104168925404547939

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chestnut Hill Middle School will transition to remote learning Monday, after the school district was informed that a staff member at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

In order to allow the Onondaga County Health Department to finish its contact tracing and out of an “abundance of caution,” Chestnut Hill Middle School will be learning remotely on Monday, November 2. The Liverpool School District hopes to welcome students and staff back for in-person learning on Tuesday, November 3.

The school district says the health department is currently in the process of identifying people who may have been in close contact with the staff member who tested positive.

The staff member and anyone who is identified as a close contact will have to quarantine, and will not return to school until they are cleared by the health department.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected