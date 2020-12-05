Chestnut Hill Middle School will learn remotely next week with many students and staff in quarantine

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With several students and staff under a mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19, all classes at Chestnut Hill Middle School will be remote next week.

The Liverpool Central School District made the announcement Saturday that students at Chestnut Hill will be learning remotely from Monday, December 7 through Friday, December 11.

The school district says they expect Chestnut Hill Middle School to return to its hybrid learning model on Monday, December 14.

