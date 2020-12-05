Chestnut Hill Middle School will learn remotely next week with many students and staff in quarantine

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Liverpool School District_5104168925404547939

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With several students and staff under a mandatory quarantine due to COVID-19, all classes at Chestnut Hill Middle School will be remote next week. 

The Liverpool Central School District made the announcement Saturday that students at Chestnut Hill will be learning remotely from Monday, December 7 through Friday, December 11. 

The school district says they expect Chestnut Hill Middle School to return to its hybrid learning model on Monday, December 14.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or were exposed to someone with the virus, you can find a COVID-19 testing site near you by clicking here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected