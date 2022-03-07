(WSYR-TV) — The northern Syracuse suburbs could be gearing up to “Eat mor chikin.” The popular slogan of Chic-Fil-A appears to be in the works once again in Clay.

NewsChannel 9 has confirmed that a restaurant has been proposed at Sweetheart Corner, where North Syracuse meets Clay.

There are four parcels of land where the restaurant Basil Leaf currently stands, two of which are in Clay and two in North Syracuse. One of the parcels on the town of Clay side has been requested for a “zone change to request restaurant zoning on the parcel that is adjacent to the existing restaurant,” a town official told NewsChannel 9.

This hearing will be called at the Town Board meeting on Monday, March 7.

Chic-Fil-A already has two locations in the area. The first one opened in Cicero in February of 2018, and Clay received a restaurant in April of 2021.