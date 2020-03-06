Chick-fil-A chooses familiar face to run its 2nd Central New York restaurant

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chick-fil-A’s corporate leaders didn’t have to go far to find the proprietor for its second Central New York restaurant.

Jimmer Szatkowski, who opened and runs the Chick-fil-A in Cicero, will also manage the upcoming Chick-fil-A in the Town of Clay.

In November, the town’s planning commissioner told NewsChannel 9 that the old Pizzeria Uno on Route 31 near Raymour and Flanagan will be torn down to make room for Chick-fil-A’s second Central New York restaurant.

The company then led a nationwide search for a manager and decided the best candidate is already in town.

In 2018, Szatkowski and his family moved from North Carolina to Cicero to help get the Route 11 location up and running.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

