(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year absence, the playground at Chick-fil-A in Cicero will open again to the public on June 27.

Jimmer Szatkowski, the operator of the Cicero location, sent out an email to customers Thursday detailing the re-opening.

“We are so very excited and hope you will join us for this fun filled day,” Szatkowski wrote.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chick-fil-A will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and have the Chick-fil-A Cow present to greet the kids.

At the beginning of the pandemic, all restaurants featuring a play place for children closed off their attractions. Some, including the McDonalds on Erie Blvd in DeWitt, got rid of their play place during a pandemic remodel.

Below is the full message from Jimmer Szatkowski: