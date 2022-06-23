(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year absence, the playground at Chick-fil-A in Cicero will open again to the public on June 27.
Jimmer Szatkowski, the operator of the Cicero location, sent out an email to customers Thursday detailing the re-opening.
“We are so very excited and hope you will join us for this fun filled day,” Szatkowski wrote.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chick-fil-A will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and have the Chick-fil-A Cow present to greet the kids.
At the beginning of the pandemic, all restaurants featuring a play place for children closed off their attractions. Some, including the McDonalds on Erie Blvd in DeWitt, got rid of their play place during a pandemic remodel.
Below is the full message from Jimmer Szatkowski:
Chick-fil-A Cicero is very excited to announce that after 2 years of being closed on Monday, the 27th of June our playground will officially be Re-Opened. We will be hosting our Grand Re-Opening event from 11-2pm with a ribbon cutting at 11am. We are so very excited and hope you will join us for this fun-filled day! The Chick-fil-A Cow will also be making a special appearance, see you there!