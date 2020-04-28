Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Chick-Fil-A donates meals to Crouse staff

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, more than 1,000 frontline healthcare workers at Crouse Hospital were treated to lunch from Chick-Fil-A.

The Cicero location delivered exactly 1,250 boxed meals.

These meals were packed with a sandwich, a bag of chips and a cookie and given to staff at Crouse in Syracuse.

