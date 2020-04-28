Chick-Fil-A donates meals to Crouse staff

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, more than 1,000 frontline healthcare workers at Crouse Hospital were treated to lunch from Chick-Fil-A.
The Cicero location delivered exactly 1,250 boxed meals.
These meals were packed with a sandwich, a bag of chips and a cookie and given to staff at Crouse in Syracuse.
