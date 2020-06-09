Chick-Fil-A in Cicero reopens drive-thru, curbside pickup

(WSYR-TV) — The Cicero Chick-Fil-A is back in business after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time, the company released a statement saying it initiated the response protocol and took precautionary measures, including proactively cleaning the restaurant to disinfect and deep clean.
The restaurant is offering drive-thru and curbside pickup.
