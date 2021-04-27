Chick-fil-A in Clay now open

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorker’s will be eating more chicken with the grand opening of the Chick-fil-A in Clay.

The new location opened its doors at 6:30 Tuesday morning. The usual “100 Grand Opening Celebration”, where the first 100 customers in line are rewarded free food is being revised this year. Instead the company says 100 local heroes will get the deal. Chick-fil-A says it will also donate $25,000 to local partners to Feeding America.

Chick-fil-A Clay is located at 3974 State Route 31 and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It is open for drive-thru, mobile curbside service, and will soon be offered for delivery with 3rd party services.