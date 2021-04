CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s second Chick-fil-A location opens Tuesday.

The popular restaurant and its famous chicken is opening along Route 31 in Clay.

The restaurant will open for drive-thru and mobile curbside service from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The first location is on Brewerton Road in Cicero.