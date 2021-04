CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York’s second Chick-fil-A location is set to open Tuesday, April 27, according to the company’s website.

The old Pizzeria Uno on Route 31 near Raymour and Flanagan was torn down to make room for the new location.

The company led a nationwide search for a manager of the location and ultimately decided the best candidate is already in town, Jimmer Szatkowski, who runs the Chick-Fil-A in Cicero.

Construction on the location began in late 2020.