Chicken wings for charity: Pulaski hosts annual Salmon River Winter Festival

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Sunday was the last day of the 2020 Salmon River Winter Festival.

Chefs across the village spread their wings to win over the community’s hearts and stomachs at the festival’s 7th annual Wing Walk Challenge.

Amber Marshall traveled all the way from Pennsylvania to experience Pulaski in a new way.

“So, we come up a couple times a year to fish, but this is our first trip up not fishing. We came up for the River Festival and especially today for the wings,” said Marshall.

“It’s nice to have people come in and see the community, and to see what we have to offer,” said Daniel Krupke, Town Supervisor of Richland.

People got to purchase their ballots, travel around the village of Pulaski and vote on their favorite wings.

Whether you prefer the drumsticks or flats, there’s a sauce for everyone.

“We have great food up here. We have a foodie clientele right now and we’re trying to appeal to that to try and get people to come up along this beautiful Salmon River and to be able to enjoy winter and not just hover in your home,” said Shawn Doyle, Chairman of the Salmon River Winter Festival.

“We are doing our award winning char-grilled house and then our traditional deep-fried medium buffalo sauce,” said Victoria Grutzik, Ld’s Bar Manager.

Ld’s Alehouse took home the trophy for their wings last year, but regardless of who walks away the winner, all of the proceeds go toward the Half-Shire Historical Society to fund programs throughout the area.

“It makes me feel great. I’m President of the Half-Shire Historical Society and we are the beneficiary of the Wing Walk,” said Doyle.

It’s a small village with a whole lot of flavor!

“They were really good, so I have a feeling we’re gonna be coming at the end,” said Marshall.

It was a “wing-wing” for the entire community.

