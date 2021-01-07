Chief of Staff to former Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks with NewsChannel 9 about D.C. protests

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Bill Smullen, chief of staff to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, on Wednesday about the D.C. protests that unfolded.

What are your feelings on what transpired in D.C. on Wednesday?

Smullen started off by saying that he has “never seen anything quite like” what was seen by Americans on Wednesday.

He said that not only was it “outrageous,” but it was also “embarrassing.” He believes that we needed a better plan than what was done.

It was something that, quite frankly, I’m embarrassed about. Bill Smullen

How was this allowed to happen?

Smullen said he listened to the Mayor of D.C. say she was going to call Metro, Capitol, and State Police, along with the National Guard. The problem, he says, is that plan didn’t happen.

There were not many Capitol Police at the Capitol Building at the start of protests on Wednesday.

Smullen believes that they should’ve had the National Guard on the streets earlier in the day. When the mayor said they were bringing in the National Guard, Smullen said it was three hours too late.

“It was a plan that was in place last night but wasn’t put into place today,” said Smullen.

How do you feel about President Donald Trump’s video statement on Twitter?

Smullen told NewsChannel 9 that he believes Trump incited people to go to the rally and encouraged them to go to the Capitol Building. He said that it was “unacceptable” on Trump’s part.

He also said that he believes it is an impeachable offense. Even though we only have two weeks left before Inauguration Day, he said there is “plenty of time to do what is right.” He also called on the Justice Department to look into impeachment.

But, what would impeachment do? According to Smullen, it would stop Trump from ever running for president again.

Smullen also said that America as a country has to restore our sense of leadership. He believes that members of Congress and the president created our problems and should be held accountable for it.

He also believes that protesters will return to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20 and they should have a better plan in place.

How do we put this country back together?

Smullen said, just like an “old expression,” we have to “find opportunity to conduct yourself in a different way.”

He believes that this will take a “good bit of soul searching,” and will not happen overnight.

He said that, thankfully, people in Syracuse don’t need to be scared, but we should be concerned for people in D.C.

What does this say to the rest of the world?

When asked this question, Smullen said that countries around the world are shaking their heads and, in some cases, are laughing.

He said we “need to have a sense of direction that will put us back on the map as a democracy” that people want to be like.

Are we more vulnerable now to nations around the world?

Smullen said that national terrorism is something our country has been watching since 9/11. But now, we also have to deal with domestic terrorism.

He said the only thing that we can do is “use force and use verbal warnings.”

If people are on the streets in D.C. on Wednesday night after the curfew, Smullen believes they should be arrested.