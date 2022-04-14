OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More money and more people will be added to the Oswego County agency overseeing the community’s most vulnerable; children at risk of being abused and neglected. The action comes a month after the parents of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks were arrested in his death, for extreme neglect.

April is now recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Oswego County. Along with it, county lawmakers providing resources so desperately needed for it’s much maligned department of social services – including hiring enough staff to make sure warning signs of a child at risk aren’t missed.

“The need for this proclamation is an acknowledgement. That the work of preventing abuse and neglect is ongoing. It’s constant 24/7,” County Legislator Roy Reehil said.

A shocking statistic shows Oswego County has triple the number of child abuse cases compared to the state average.

“Prevention is only possible with reporting from every concerned citizen from every walk of life the same.

If you see something, say something is very applicable here,” Reehil said.

Jordan Brooks was not discussed by name in the meeting, but the message remains the same: to keep every child protected.

A child protection advisory meeting is planned in Oswego for April 21st.