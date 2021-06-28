Child & adult hurt in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple Syracuse Police officers are on the scene of a shooting in the city.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of South Salina Street by East Borden Avenue around 10:00pm Monday.

According to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers, a child and an adult were hurt. Both showed up at a local hospital. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can call in anonymous tips to Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.

