Child car seat check event to offer free car seat installation, car seats to families in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Child Safety Car Seat Check Event will take place on Sunday September 19 at the Seneca Falls Fire Department.

The event is being put on through the Seneca Falls Police Department, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. It is a part of National Child Passenger Safety Week from September 19-25, and it is aimed to educate parents and caregivers on the importance of proper installment of car seats by certified officers.

Participants are asked to bring children who will ride in the car seats to the event so officers can ensure seats are properly fitted for the children that will use them.

No appointment is needed to attend this event, and families in need will be provided car seats free of charge by the police department.

Free car seats will be limited to one per family. The police department encourages everyone to ensure car seats are properly fitted and installed, and to avoid using car seats with recalls due to defects or expiration.

The event runs from from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seneca Falls Fire Department, and there will be qualified officers on hand to help families install car seats.