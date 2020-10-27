Child car seat safety check event in Manlius on October 28

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A free child car seat safety check will be conducted at the Town of Manlius Police Department, located at 1 Arkie Albanese Avenue in Manlius, on Wednesday, October 28.

Between 4 and 8 p.m., you can stop by and a certified child passenger safety technician will check the installation of the seat.

Checks will be done by appointment only. For more information, call Captain Slater at (315) 682-2212 or email jslater@manliuspolice.org.

