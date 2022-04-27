SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The owner of It Takes a Village Child Care Center said she’s been luck with the low number of COVID cases at her facility, but she says she’s been following the rules from the start.

Tanika Jones serves children from eight weeks old to 12 years old so she’s been extra careful. “Here we have been very fortunate to not have any recent COVID cases.” She adds, “we had two minor COVID cases and I say minor because we are 24 hours, we have multiple shifts so the COVID cases we had didn’t directly affect the larger group, it was a smaller group of children.”

She said following the rules is helping. “We are continuing to wear masks to keep everybody safe, we believe that while masks are not ideal in every situation especially at an early childhood environment, it does keep down the spread of germs.”

She said she also cleans and sanitizes toys, and pays close attention to symptoms in children and in staff. Local pediatrician, Dr.Robert Dracker said, the virus can be more difficult to avoid in day care settings.

“You try to keep kids separated especially when they are eating lunches or snacks because it’s a time when kids want to be together and it’s a time where they can easily transmit diseases from one person to the other, but there’s no easy answer.” He also recommends using the resources available like vaccines, and masks.

Jones says, consistency is key. “I have to say it must be working. You know I’m sad for my child care friends who have experienced cases in their program, but I have to say that we’ve been following the same guidelines since day one of COVID and I feel like it has really made a difference.”

Jones is currently looking for help at her child care center. Anyone interested is asked to call the child care center at (315)925-7774 or email ittakesavillagefdc@gmail.com.