Child killed in Remsen house fire

REMSEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 9-year-old boy was found dead, and two adults severely burned after an early morning house fire in Remsen on Wednesday.
Everett Newman was found dead on the second floor of the home on Maple Avenue. Louis Newman, 67, and Amelia Newman, 37, suffered severe burns as they were trying to get to the child before firefighters arrived. They were taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica.
The fire had been burning for two hours before crews arrived to the scene. The fire is believed to have started from a wood stove on the first floor.
