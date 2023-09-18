NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that free child car seat checks — by certified child passenger safety technicians — will be available across the state during Child Passenger Safety Week.

The events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies work together with various community safety partners to offer free fittings. The event started Sunday, September 17 and concludes with National Seat Check Saturday on September 23.

“Car seat checks can save lives, and I encourage all parents and caregivers to use this opportunity to ensure their children are properly secured in the appropriate booster seat or car seat to protect our kids and save lives.” Governor Kathy Hochul

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2021, 1,184 children under 15 years old were killed in traffic crashes, 40% of those children were unrestrained. That same year, an estimated 445 were injured every day in traffic crashes while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups and vans.

According to NHTSA, when used correctly, car seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants — 1-year-olds and under — and by 54% for toddlers –1 to 4 years old– in passenger cars. While most parents believe they have properly installed their child’s car seat, in reality, the seats were installed incorrectly in 46% of cases.

Trained technicians will use the model of “Learn, Practice, and Explain” to educate caregivers on how to select a car seat that will fit their child, fit their vehicle and be used correctly every time.

Parents and caregivers can find free Child Passenger Safety Week car seat check events in their region Here or make an appointment at a year-round regional car seat fitting site Here.

In addition to car seat fittings, parents and caregivers can view videos produced by NHSTA on the proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a car seat and finding the right car seat based on a child’s age and size.

More information about the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is available Here or you can follow the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee on Facebook and Twitter.