MARSHALL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A child pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 30, on Route 12b in the Town of Marshall.

The pedestrian was going after a loose dog and crossed the road, said the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the accident.

A vehicle in the northbound lane stopped to allow the pedestrian to pass. However, a pickup truck driving in the southbound lane did not see the pedestrian due to dark roadways and the headlights of the other oncoming vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The pickup truck hit the pedestrian, and they were taken to Wynn Hospital. The injuries are critical but not life-threatening.

No traffic tickets have been issued, and the accident is under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.