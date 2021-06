CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With summer travel season in full swing, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police are hosting a child safety seat check in Clay Saturday, June 12th.

The event is 10a.m. to 2p.m. at Target in Clay on Route 31.

Child safety seat technicians will be on hand to assist with the installation of the seats and answer any questions from parents.