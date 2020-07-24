Childcare services struggling to survive during pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — A vital part of our community is on thin ice just as community members are really going to need it.

As more businesses open and school coming around the corner, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says childcare services in Central New York are on the verge of collapse.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced doors to close and has caused layoffs. On Friday, Gillibrand and Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul pushed for federal funding to help childcare centers and workers.

Without federal help, the two believe that the number of childcare slots available to kids will drastically decline.

If we really funded childcare we would create a whole– growing industry. And if we payed our childcare workers more we would see more people go into that industry. Childcare workers are amongst the lowest-paid workers and if we actually invested into it like the critical industry that it is, you’d have more workers and slots available. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Currently the House of Representatives bill for childcare has $7 billion earmarked. Gillibrand is pushing for that number to get to $50 billion.