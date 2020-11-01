Children and families parade through Central New York neighborhood for safe Halloween

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic caused most events to change and Halloween traditions are no different.

Parents said door-to-door trick-or-treating in the Woods Path Acres neighborhood in the Town of Salina wasn’t going to happen this year because of COVID-19.

Mom’s like Tricia Hustedt and Randi West still wanted their children to celebrate with a Halloween neighborhood parade.

They didn’t get to do the parade at school this year for COVID reasons. So, a couple of the moms just thought it was a good idea. Everyone pitched in, made flyers, passed them out, and everybody did a little something different. Randi West, Mother

I think in our neighborhood, we always have big celebrations together, we do all the holidays together. So, it was really important for all of the kids to still have that community. So when they couldn’t trick-or-treat, we wanted to find a way where they could still all have fun together, be together and see each other. Tricia Hustedt, Mother

Dressed head to toe in costumes, angels, animals, and superheroes paraded through the neighborhood, picking up Halloween treats at a safe and social distance.

HALLOWEEN: Instead of trick-or-treating, one neighborhood in Liverpool decided to have a parade to still make the holiday special and safe for the kids! 🎃🍬



More tonight at 11:00. @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/8uHtHJTU4k — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) October 31, 2020

For longtime Woods Path Acres neighbors like Francis Scharoun, seeing the bond between the families in his neighborhood is like no other.

It makes me feel good. Kids today can’t go to school, can’t see their friends because of this problem. I think this neighborhood has been so close together. Francis Scharoun

“I think that’s something that draws a lot of people to our neighborhood is because we do so much. We have block parties together, the kids grow up together and they just create those lifelong memories and friendships,” Hustedt explained.

Not even a pandemic, could take the special moments away.