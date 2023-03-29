SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The grandchildren of holocaust survivors sharing the heartbreaking ordeals their grandparents experienced during the holocaust.

It’s all possible through a partnership with ‘education nonprofit 3GNY. A grandchild of a holocaust survivor spoke with a tenth-grade class, sharing stories they heard from their grandparents.

“It’s just the personal aspect right? I think a lot of students see stuff in textbooks right? 6 million Jewish people were killed in the holocaust but it’s different to see someone else telling about their grandfather, their grandmother,” said Paul Alberry, the social studies teacher at Public Service Leadership Academy (PSLA) at Fowler. “They can see their story and how they were just like them as kids growing up. How they liked soccer. We have some talk about how their grandfather likes soccer. It just brings in that human element.”

The nonprofit is made up of third-generation descendants of holocaust survivors committed to educating about this period of history.