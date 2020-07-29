Children should be up-to-date on vaccines before start of school year

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. According to a study released on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, flu vaccines for years were close to 60% effective against the flu strain that caused the most lab-confirmed illnesses last winter, but it proved only 31% effective last season. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(WSYR-TV) — As kids prepare to head back to school this fall, parents should make sure that all vaccines are up-to-date.

New York State requires all children — even those who are distance learning — to stay up-to-date on their shots.

Students can get vaccinated at one of the two immunization clinics happening this August in Madison County.

The first one is August 11 and the second one is August 25. Both are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Wampsville.

Appointments are required in advance and face masks must be worn.

You can scheduled your visit by calling the health department at (315) 366-2848.