Children’s Museum of Oswego receives $15k grant from the city

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Children’s Museum of Oswego is getting an update to their signage, and will add interactive outdoor components thanks to a $15,000 grant from the City of Oswego.

Supporting @CMOOswego with $15k to assist with building repairs & new outdoor exhibits. CMOO is a vital component to downtown, providing families with a recreational activity that is educational & interactive, while drawing visitors from CNY to experience the museum. Play on! pic.twitter.com/kXD8bGTkvK — Billy Barlow (@MayorBarlow) July 13, 2021

Mayor Billy Barlow and the Common Council previously pledged $200,000 of the $1.89 million from Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan to help non-profit organizations.