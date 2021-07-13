Children’s Museum of Oswego receives $15k grant from the city

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Children’s Museum of Oswego is getting an update to their signage, and will add interactive outdoor components thanks to a $15,000 grant from the City of Oswego.
Mayor Billy Barlow and the Common Council previously pledged $200,000 of the $1.89 million from Federal Government’s American Rescue Plan to help non-profit organizations.
“As a cornerstone of downtown Oswego, we feel responsible for contributing to the growth and aesthetic of the heart of our community. This money will not only help CMOO regain some of the momentum that it lost due to COVID but will allow us to invest in our historic building and by extension downtown Oswego. We are so grateful to Mayor Barlow and to the City of Oswego Economic Development Office for their support.”Kathryn Watson, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of Oswego