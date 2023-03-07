SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A bout of wintry weather including chilly temperatures and a little bit of snow sets up shop over CNY thru midweek. The details are below.

Breezy, chilly and a little snowy at times midweek

Behind a little clipper system that passed south of us Monday night, we have turned brisk and colder with snow showers through tonight. Why the snow showers? It’s because we have some moisture rotating around the backside of a system retrograding near the Canadian Maritimes, and a bit of lake effect thanks to a chilly northwest wind over Lake Ontario.

At this point, snow showers are light enough that for the rest of the night we expect little if any accumulation.

Highs were in the low 30s Tuesday and likely stay right there through the middle of the week.

A steady 10 to 20 mph northwest wind with higher gusts won’t help the comfort level either producing wind chills in the teens and low 20s for the most part right into Thursday.

The wind & chill ease a bit, but any sun late this week?

The winds should ease a bit Thursday into Friday and we should get more sun to sneak out at least for Friday morning. Friday morning is the next best chance for us to see any kind of appreciable sun between now and the weekend, but by days end widespread snow could be starting to move back in.

This is because of a system that will approach us from the Ohio River Valley. We should see steady snow Friday night with a light accumulation looking more likely. By Saturday morning, a new area of low pressure is developing off the East Coast and moving east so our snow quickly tapers to snow showers.

So unfortunately, we are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as we have to deal with more snow and highs should be at or below normal for the rest of the week and into the weekend. This includes the St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday.