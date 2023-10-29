SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We took a step back to more typical late October air on Saturday, but it turns even cooler for the days ahead. Find out about the chilling details below…

Turns chilly to end the weekend & beyond

After four straight days of 70 degree plus warmth, and starting Saturday morning off at nearly 70 degrees, Syracuse is experiencing a cooling trend the rest of the weekend.

In the wake of a cold front that moved through the region early Saturday, temperatures will keep sliding the rest of the weekend with highs not getting out of the 40s on Sunday!

Get used to the 40s for highs because we are slipping into a cooler than average pattern as we flip the calendar over from October to November, including Halloween.

Any more rain this weekend?

After some showers through the first half of Saturday, we got a nice break with some sun Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that sun will make much of an appearance again as we close out the weekend.

We expect widespread, steady light rain to work across Central New York Sunday morning, followed by more spotty showers and drizzle for the afternoon. Watch the radar when trying to make your outdoor plans.

Can’t shake the showers to start the new week

Our weather stays unsettled into the start of the new week with more showers and pockets of steady rain on Monday, but what about Halloween?

