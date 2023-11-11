SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We are heading into the weekend, and it looks like a late fall chill is headed toward central New York. Check out the latest details below…

A dry weekend?

Pretty uneventful weather appears to be ahead over the Veterans Day weekend.

Lingering lake effect showers dropped south and dissipated Saturday morning setting us up for a lot of dry time outside of a sprinkle or flurry, and at least some sun for the afternoon. It is a bit tricky as the wind is coming out of the northwest over Lake Ontario and lake effect clouds could linger.

CNY could see the Northern Lights Saturday night >>

Skies look to turn a bit brighter on Sunday as precipitation chances stay at a minimum.

It will be a rather chilly weekend, however, with temperatures running several degrees below average. Highs at best will only be in the low to mid 40s.

Quiet into next week

Given we are moving quickly into the middle of November it is not unusual to have stormy weather ramping up in central New York (mainly rainy systems but sometimes snow).

That doesn’t look to be the case through much of next week.

After a dry day Monday, a weak weather system passes close to us Monday night into Tuesday. That has enough moisture to cause at least some light rain and snow showers.

Those light showers are actually at the leading edge to much warmer air that is likely to build into the East for the middle of the week. Look for a return of 50s with sunshine!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.