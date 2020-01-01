Chittenango animal park accepting Christmas trees

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Christmas is now in the rear view, and if you’re looking to ditch your tree, you have several options in Central New York.
The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango is accepting Christmas trees to put in the exhibits for the animals to play with. They’re accepting trees at the admissions office located at 7621 Lakeport Road.
Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCCRA) says trees can also be composted, and they will take them at their sites located in Jamesville and Amboy, starting Thursday. They’re open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tree drop offs will be accepted until Jan. 10.
Many towns and villages also provide tree pick up. Check with your local highway department for more information.
