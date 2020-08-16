Chittenango hosts Civil War Weekend at Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you walked through Chittenango on Sunday, it may have felt like you were stepping back in time. That’s because it was Civil War Weekend at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum

Dressed in character, blacksmiths were hard at work, and Civil War lovers re-enacted the time in history with different drills. Even a special display from Command Sergeant Major Robert Good shows off women’s military garb found in the world wars and Afghanistan.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected