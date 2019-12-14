Chittenango HS helps “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” build beds for children in need

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – 120 students, faculty and families of Chittenango High School gathered at the old Lake Street Elementary School to do one thing: build beds.

It’s all part of “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” a non-profit organization that builds and delivers beds to children three to seventeen years of age who don’t have one.

This year, the organization is running “The 12 Deliveries of Christmas,” where they’ll be delivering 78 beds in the 12 days leading up to Christmas Eve. 40 beds were made during Saturday’s build day with Chittenango High School.

S.H.P delivers to homes in a 25-mile radius around downtown Syracuse, but organizers say 90 percent of the beds are delivered within one mile of the area.

“It’s a bed, a mattress, pillows, blankets, sheets. We’ve delivered beds and we’ve had little kids come up and go ‘I knew I was going to get a pillow!’ And you’re like, ‘you don’t have a pillow?'” Jeff Pitt

Development Chair, Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Syracuse

S.H.P in Syracuse celebrated its one-year anniversary this past October. The organization has delivered more than 700 beds in the past 13 months.

The group supplies the bedding through local drives at schools. The cost of the building was covered by local business sponsorships.