Chittenango man airlifted to Syracuse following crash in Alexandria Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On July 24, State Police in Alexandria Bay responded to a crash on State Route 12 in Alexandria Bay.

A 2020 Nissan pickup truck that was being operated by Daniel E. Porter, 62, from Chittenango was traveling west on Route 12 while attempting to pass an uninvolved vehicle turning into a parking lot. The vehicle collided with a 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, which was being operated by Brandon N. Bosveld as it attempted to leave the parking lot.

Porter was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with internal injuries. He is now listed in stable condition.

Bosveld was transported by ambulance to River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

